Therapy, Confronting Parents, Cutting Ties: Coping With Scars of Childhood

“Even though I am a 28-year-old successful chartered accountant, I still fear my mother. As a child, I remember running around our house in Chennai looking for places to hide from her,” recalled Canada-based Malini*.

This conversation happened on the heels of a chat between veteran actor Jaya Bachchan, her daughter Shweta Bachchan-Nanda, and her granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda about desi parenting ways on a podcast titled, 'What The Hell Navya?' which aired on 4 October.

In the conversation, Shweta had said, "She (mother) was very free with her slaps, I got slapped a lot. The ruler got broken on me once. She used to beat me a lot.”

The three spoke about how this way of parenting comprises both emotional and physical aggression. Many people took to Twitter and other social media platforms to recount instances of being at the receiving end of such aggression at home when they were growing up.