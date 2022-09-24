Agastya Isn't on Social Media & Soon Kids Will Find That Cool: Shweta Bachchan
Jaya Bachchan speaks about why she never wants to join social media.
For the first time the three Bachchan women - Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda - have come together for a podcast, 'What The Hell Navya', by IVM Podcasts. The first episode has aired on Saturday, 24 September, and the 10-episode series will give a sneak peek into the lives of these three opinionated women who bond over similarities and squabble over their differences.
The Quint caught up with Jaya Bachchan, Shweta and Navya for an unfiltered conversation. When asked about the title of the podcast Shweta said,
"Navya is a bit of a calamity gene. If she is sitting with a mug of coffee, it's going to fall. Her timetable is full, from morning till night. She is so scattered that very often we exclaim, 'What the hell, Navya!'"
Jaya Bachchan added that it's Navya who started the phrase, 'What the hell!'
The women also touched upon the evolution of social media and how that affects the younger generation. "I don't want this negative energy around me. I abhor it and I feel that people who indulge in nasty trolling should be ashamed of themselves", said Jaya Bachchan.
Shweta continued, "I always tell my children that they shouldn't seek validation from social media. I am sure I get trolled a lot, but it has never bothered me or my mental health. I think young kids should definitely look outside social media for more healthy sources of validation".
Watch the video for more.
Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.