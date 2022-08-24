Podcast | Do Our Parents’ Attachment Styles Shape Our Future Relationships?

Yes, parents shape the lives of their kids, their personalities, and the people they become. But how deep do the fault lines really run?

On this week's episode of Not Fine, Thanks, we ask two young Indian millennials, Nidhi (28) and Aparna (29), if they think their childhood relationship with their parents has impacted their future romantic relationships, their expectations from their partners and how they approach conflict.

FIT also speaks to psychiatrist Dr Ruksheda Syeda to help decode the phenomenon of attachment styles.