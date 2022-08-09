‘Special Needs Parents Don’t Need Your Judgement, They Need Help’

Don’t get me wrong, but I kind of get why she did it.

It isn’t easy being told that your child is not like others and will never be. It isn’t easy to understand why you were chosen to have a child that is different.

It isn’t easy to figure out why the child is crying non-stop or not responding to what you are saying. It isn’t easy finding support or even asking for help.

Your marriage is strained, you give up on your career, on your health, on friends, and life.