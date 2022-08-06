How Does Postpartum Depression Affect Breastfeeding & What Can You Do To Help?

Depression and anxiety are one of the most common obstetric complications women feel during pregnancy.

Postpartum depression is a serious mental health condition experienced by moms post delivery. It is characterized by constant low mood feelings of sadness, worthlessness and hopelessness. And if a mother feels these symptoms post pregnancy, it can reduce her ability to comprehend her child's needs.

Your mental health after delivery and breastfeeding have a close relationship. Depression or anxiety can have a negative influence on breastfeeding. Mothers with postpartum depression will find it challenging to bond with the baby. This in turn can affect their ability to breastfeed.

It is necessary for mothers to know about the signs and symptoms of this condition to take appropriate action for the welfare of their mental health.