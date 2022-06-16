J&K: 2 Terrorists Behind Killing of Female Teacher Killed in Kulgam Encounter

Rajni Bala, a teacher from Samba, was shot dead at High School Gopalpora area in Kulgam by militants.
(Photo: Faizan Mir)
Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Mishipora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday, 16 June.
Both the terrorists were involved in the killing of school teacher Rajni Bala who was shot dead at High School Gopalpora area in Kulgam on 31 May, the police said, news agency ANI reported.
“Encounter has resumed again at Mishipora area of Kulgam where a cordon and search operation has been continuing since 14 June,” said the Kashmir Zone Police.
The rise in targeted killings of Kashmiri pandits sparked protests in several districts with many demanding relocation, claiming that they do not feel safe in Srinagar.
Previously, a police officer Saifullah Qadri was killed after terrorists opened fire in Srinagar's Soura area. The man's daughter also sustained injuries during the attack, the police said.
In another fatal attack, Kashmiri Pandit and a government employee named Rahul Bhat was shot inside the local tehsil office by militants.
On 12 May, gunmen had fired upon Bhat in the office located in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.
(With inputs from ANI.)
