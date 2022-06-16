J&K: 2 Terrorists Behind Killing of Female Teacher Killed in Kulgam Encounter

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Mishipora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday, 16 June.

Both the terrorists were involved in the killing of school teacher Rajni Bala who was shot dead at High School Gopalpora area in Kulgam on 31 May, the police said, news agency ANI reported.

“Encounter has resumed again at Mishipora area of Kulgam where a cordon and search operation has been continuing since 14 June,” said the Kashmir Zone Police.