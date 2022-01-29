Jammu and Kashmir: Police Officer Shot Dead by Terrorists in Anantnag District

A police officer was shot dead by terrorists on Saturday, 29 January, near his residence at Hasanpora in Bijbehara locality of Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, the police said. The deceased cop was identified as head constable Ali Mohammad.

The constable was shot at around 5:35 pm on Saturday and later shifted to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The area was later cordoned off and a hunt was launched in order to locate the terrorists who had shot the constable, the official said.