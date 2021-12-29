Apple Puts Foxconn's TN Factory on Probation After Hundreds Get Food Poisoning

Apple, on Wednesday, 29 December, said it would ensure that strict standards were maintained at the Foxconn facility before it was allowed to reopen.
(Photo: iStock)
The Sriperumbudur facility of technical company Foxconn, which assembles Apple iPhones, has been put on probation after 250 women employees of the facility caught food poisoning in their dormitory.
Apple, on Wednesday, 29 December, said that it would ensure that strict standards were maintained at the Foxconn facility before it was allowed to reopen.
Meanwhile, protests against the Foxconn facility erupted after the women employees fell ill.
Foxconn said on Wednesday that it was restructuring the local management team and taking immediate steps to improve the amenities at the centre. The company also said that it would ensure that requisite standards were maintained at the facility.
Apple, meanwhile, stated that it has already sent independent auditors to inspect the dormitory facilities of Foxconn after complaints of poor living conditions.
It also said that corrective actions would be implemented at the earliest at the supplier company facility.
