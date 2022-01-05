VCK, AIADMK Walk Out During Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi’s First Address in Assembly

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, on Wednesday, 5 January, made his first address to the Tamil Nadu Assembly while the principal opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) staged a walkout and boycotted his speech to target the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)

Just after the arrival of the Governor, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) members walked out of the House protesting against pending approval of the anti-NEET Bill which was passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly in 2021. VCK is an ally of the ruling DMK.