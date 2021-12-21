Kamal Haasan On His Khadi Fashion Line And Its Emotional Connect With His Father

Tamil star Kamal Haasan recently surprised everyone by launching his own fashion line made of just khadi. The actor and politician was recently in Chicago to launch 'KH House of Khaddar'. We spoke to Kamal about the thought behind setting up a fashion line and the tag line he came up with for this brand - 'Fashion is civil yet disobedient'. During the chat the actor revealed that he had an emotional connection with khadi because it was the only fabric that his father chose to wear. Kamal has also launched a brand of perfumes called memoir, the star spoke about how memories are such a strong element to his perfumes.

All that and more in this video chat with Kamal Haasan.