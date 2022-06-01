‘Shubhdeep Spoke About Marriage, Music’: Moose Wala’s Friends Recall Last Call

For his fans worldwide, he will always be Sidhu Moose Wala but for his two closest friends from college, he was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu – their “soft-hearted” and “outspoken” friend.

Two days after he was shot dead, the singer-politician’s last rites were conducted in his fields in Moosa village in Punjab’s Mansa district, in the presence of thousands of people on 31 May. In the crowd were Moose Wala’s closest friends from his college days in Punjab's Ludhiana – Randeep Singh and Sahaj Pal Singh.