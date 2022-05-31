Canadian MP Calls Loss of Sidhu Moose Wala, Deep Sidhu 'Heavy Burden to Carry'

From left: Sidhu Moose Wala, Jagmeet Singh, Deep Sidhu.
(Photo: Samarth Grover/The Quint)
While the last rites of singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala were conducted on Tuesday, 31 May, Canadian MP and the leader of the New Democratic Party Jagmeet Singh said that the loss of actor-politician Deep Sidhu, who died in a car accident in February, and Moose Wala was a "heavy burden to carry."
"I know many of us are feeling a lot of pain right now – the loss of Sidhu Moose Wala as the wounds from the loss of Deep Sidhu remain fresh – is a heavy burden to carry," Singh said in a tweet.
He also said that both were "known for their art," adding that their desire to uplift the community would never be forgotten.
Moose Wala was cremated on Tuesday amid chants of 'Satnam Waheguru' in Punjab's Moosa village, with thousands of his fans and supporters flocking to the venue.
Hours after his murder on 29 May, the Punjab police said that Canada-based gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang was responsible for the attack.
The confirmation by the police came soon after Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh, alias Goldy Brar, took responsibility for the killing. Brar, a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, said that his module in Punjab carried out the attack on Moose Wala.
Sidhu, who appeared in numerous Punjabi language films, had died in a road accident in Haryana on 15 February, after his car collided with a truck on the on the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) Expressway.
Sidhu had come to limelight last year after he claimed responsibility for hoisting the Nishan Sahib (Sikh flag) at the Red Fort on Republic Day 2021, during a tractor rally led by protesting farmers against the Centre's agricultural laws.
Sidhu was then granted bail in the second case on 26 April, 2021.
Singh, a leftist and the leader of Canada's New Democratic Party, holds appeal for the young voters in Canada, some of whom prefer his politics to that of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's.
While both Trudeau and Singh appeal to the left of centre voters in Canada, Singh is farther left on the spectrum.
During his campaign, he had bashed Trudeau on issues like healthcare and climate change, terming him “a big talker and a little doer“. Singh even went on to say: “I am not like Justin Trudeau. I have lived a different life. I understand the pain of not being valued.“
Singh was also one of the first politicians in Canada to use the short video platform TikTok to connect to his voter base.
The Canadian MP had also expressed concerns in April this year about the rising threat of violence against Muslims in India.
He had also said that human rights must be protecting, and that Canada must play a strong role in working towards peace in all parts of the world.
