Sidhu Moose Wala Killing: Lawrence Bishnoi Withdraws Plea for Protection

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, suspected to be involved in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's killing, withdrew his petition seeking protection from the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 1 June.

On 29 May, Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

On Wednesday, Delhi Government's Standing Counsel (Criminal) Sanjay Lau said the petition was not maintainable in Delhi. Bishnoi will now file a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The plea, in the Delhi High Court, had sought direction to the Tihar Jail authority and the Delhi Police to ensure that necessary safeguards, including videography, are taken for his safety before giving his custody to any other state police, including the Punjab Police, the report added.