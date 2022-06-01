Sidhu Moose Wala Killing: Lawrence Bishnoi Withdraws Plea for Protection

Lawrence Bishnoi has withdrawn his plea for protection
(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, suspected to be involved in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's killing, withdrew his petition seeking protection from the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 1 June.
On 29 May, Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.
On Wednesday, Delhi Government's Standing Counsel (Criminal) Sanjay Lau said the petition was not maintainable in Delhi. Bishnoi will now file a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
The plea, in the Delhi High Court, had sought direction to the Tihar Jail authority and the Delhi Police to ensure that necessary safeguards, including videography, are taken for his safety before giving his custody to any other state police, including the Punjab Police, the report added.
The petition was heard by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.
The 31-year-old was earlier arrested in 2017 and placed in Bharatpur jail, Rajasthan, before being brought to Tihar jail in Delhi in connection to a MCOCA case. Bishnoi has been accused of crimes under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to attempt to murder, robbery, assault, and trespassing, among others.
(With inputs from PTI)
