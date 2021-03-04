Sasikala Quits: Boon for AIADMK, Shocker for TTV, Bummer for DMK 

Earlier, on 3 March, TTV Dhinakaran who had been removed from AIADMK along with Sasikala in 2017, had said that his party AMMK will contest this election. Minutes after Sasiklala decided to quit, he told media persons outside her residence that he did not agree with her decision.

“I tried to speak to her and convince her. I told her this is unnecessary now, and requested her to remain in politics. I delayed the release of her statement for about 30 minutes. But I cannot stop her from taking a personal decision, can I?” he said.

Dhinakaran had been running AMMK all alone when Sasikala was in prison. He said that Sasikala’s decision will not prevent him from forming a third front this election. This poses a new challenge to Dhinakaran as the party now lacks the ‘Sasikala factor’ and could lose supporters. However, this maybe a move by Sasikala to call for unity between AIADMK and AMMK, he suggested.