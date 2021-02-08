Amid Fanfare, Sacked AIADMK Secy Sasikala Returns to Poll-Bound TN

VK Sasikala, the sacked AIADMK chief, who was released on 27 January from Parappana Agrahara prison after serving a four-year term for corruption, is returning to Chennai on Monday, 8 February.
Sixty-six-year-old Sasikala was staying at the Prestige Golfshire Club in Bengaluru after her discharge from the hospital, where she was being treated for coronavirus.
In a strong image of defiance, she left Bengaluru on Monday morning in a car flaunting the AIADMK flag. Draped in a green sari, she greeted supporters with folded hands.
Senior AIADMK leaders complained to the police about the misuse of the party flag when she is no longer part of the party. Her team was tacitly warned by the Tamil Nadu police.
This move is being seen as Sasikala planning to be a disruptor ahead of the approaching state polls.
A notice issued by the police to the AMMK Krishnagiri unit stated that Sasikala can travel in a convoy with only five additional cars. The police also instructed the party to avoid large gatherings, strictly adhere to COVID-19 regulations, and no permission has been granted for bursting crackers and playing music.
Meanwhile, over 1,000 vehicles and massive crowds have gathered at Krishnagiri on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border. Local artistes were seen playing music and drums, holding flags and garlands, and performing gymnastics in order to welcome her.
Posters of Sasikala with Jayalalithaa have been put up in road-medians and walls in Chennai.
Tight security was deployed at AIADMK headquarters ahead of her release.
Sasikala's return is crucial for the pace of elections in Tamil Nadu. Though she cannot contest for six years because of her conviction, her popularity with the Thevar community, a key vote bank for the AIADMK, is a cause for worry for the ruling party.
On 29 December 2016, at the first party meeting since Jayalalithaa's death, the AIADMK general council amended the by-laws and unanimously appointed Sasikala as the party's general secretary.
She was soon slated to be chief minister but then the Supreme Court verdict convicted her. Sasikala was then removed as AIADMK chief and expelled by Edappadi Palaniswami, as part of a truce after he joined hands with rebel-turned-Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. Her nephew TTV Dinakaran then founded the party, Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) in August 2017.
Ahead of her release, AIADMK temporarily closed the Jayalalithaa memorial that was opened in Chennai on 27 January, which happened to coincide with Sasikala's formal release from prison. Dhinakaran pointed has out that these 'chemical changes' will only increase as she arrives in the state and that it is bound to impact the upcoming Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.
The state government has maintained that the closure is merely a coincidence, but Sasikala's supporters have alleged that it is being deliberately planned to prevent her from visiting the memorial.
