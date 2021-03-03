TN Assembly Polls: Sacked AIADMK Chief VK Sasikala Quits Politics

Ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, sacked AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala on Wednesday, 3 March, issued a statement announcing that she is quitting politics.
In her statement, she has asked supporters of AIADMK to stand united and fight against the DMK in the Assembly elections, slated to take place on 6 April.
She also expressed her heartfelt thanks to all supporters of the party who showed so much affection to her and the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.
Sasikala is a former aide of Jayalalithaa.
Further, Sasikala said that she had taken forward Jayalalithaa’s ideas when the former chief minister was alive, and has been doing the same even after her demise.
Speaking to the media outside her residence, Sasikala's nephew TTV Dhinakaran said he tried his best to persuade her out of the decision. He said AMMK will continue to contest this election under his leadership
TTV Dhinakaran also said that he met Sasikala earlier in the day to discuss her stand in the upcoming elections.
The timing of Sasikala’s exit from politics may be seen to be quite peculiar, as TTV Dinakaran had announced earlier on Wednesday, that he would release the list of AMMK candidates by 10 March.
Over the last three days he has been saying that he is in talks for an alliance with a few parties and will make an announcement about the same soon.
Amid much fanfare, Sasikala had returned to Chennai on 8 February after serving a four-year term on charges of corruption at the Parappana Agrahara prison, Bengaluru. She was released on 27 January.
Published: 03 Mar 2021,09:42 PM IST