Sasikala to Join Hands With AIADMK for 2021 Tamil Nadu Elections?

As she paid floral tributes to the portrait of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) supremo J Jayalalithaa on the occasion of her 73rd birth anniversary, the sacked AIADMK Chief VK Sasikala said, “We should all work together”.



On Wednesday, 24 February, Sasikala said, “Jayalalithaa’s loyal cadre should stand together and work towards winning the upcoming elections in Tamil Nadu.”

“I will stand with you all.”