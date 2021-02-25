Exclusive: On the Trail With DMK’s Kanimozhi, Talking TN Politics

As she waves hello to people lined up on the side of the road, Kanimozhi notices a woman with a child waving frantically, signalling for attention. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP gets out of her vehicle to hug the woman who then tells her that Kanimozhi’s father Kalaignar Karunanidhi had come to the same place several decades ago and hugged her father the same way.

A campaign trail with DMK MP Kanimozhi is unlike one with other leaders – she has been making an effort to woo people who are not traditional DMK loyalists.