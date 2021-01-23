AIADMK Adamant, BJP Calculative as Tamil Nadu Waits for Sasikala

“No chance”, is what Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said on January 19, ruling out V.K. Sasikala’s return to the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

In the stormy political scene of Tamil Nadu, however, Sasikala who is currently lodged at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru owing to fever and breathing problems, is still an unassailable presence. Sasikala is a former aide of late TN Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. The Supreme Court had convicted her on charges of amassing disproportionate assets in 2017, a year after Jayalalithaa’s demise.

Sasikala has now tested positive for COVID-19 and according to her advocate Raja Senthoor Pandian she is expected to be released from prison on 27 January.