Ex-IPS Officer Sanjiv Bhatt Arrested From Jail in 2002 Gujarat Riots Case

Gujarat Police on Tuesday, 12 July, arrested former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt from Banaskantha jail through a transfer warrant for allegedly embezzling funds and forging documents in the Gujarat riots case.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed under the Detection of Crime Branch Ahmedabad, also sought 14-day custody of Bhatt.

"The court has granted remand till 20 July, 5 am," Amit Patel, the public prosecutor, told ANI.

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed against activist-journalist Teesta Setalvad, former Gujarat state Director General of Police RB Sreekumar, and Bhatt on 25 June this year.

The trio have been accused of allegedly abusing the process of law by conspiring to fabricate evidence to frame "innocent" people in connection with the Gujarat riots.