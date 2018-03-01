Revisiting Sabarmati Express Fire That Engulfed Gujarat in 2002

For three days after the Sabarmati train fire, inter-religious violence was reported across Gujarat. Following the initial spurt of violence, there were outbreaks across the state for nearly a year.

Among the major cases that went to trial were –

1. Naroda Patiya Massacre

On 28 February 2002, just a day after the Sabarmati train burning, a mob of around 5,000 people killed 97 people in Naroda, even as a bandh had been called for by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in the state. In the riot that lasted over 10 hours, the mob looted, stabbed, gang-raped and burnt people individually and in groups. It was the “largest single case of mass murder” during the 2002 riots.

In 2012, a special court convicted 32 people and acquitted 29 others. Notable among those convicted was Maya Kodnani, former Gujarat Women and Child Development Minister who was sentenced to 28 years in prison, and Bajrang Dal’s Babu Bajrangi.

2. Gulberg Society Massacre

On the morning of 28 February 2002, a mob surrounded Gulberg Society in Chamanpura, Ahmedabad, that housed upper middle-class Muslim families. By noon, the mob breached the boundary wall, and, over the course of the next six hours, burned houses, raped, looted and killed at least 69 people. Many people had taken refuge in former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri’s house while he repeatedly tried to contact the police for help.

His wife, Zakia Jafri, contested the SIT report which gave a clean chit to Narendra Modi, but the Supreme Court ruled against setting up another investigation into the Gujarat riots.

3. Best Bakery

A small outlet in the Hanuman Tekri area of Vadodara, Best Bakery was burned down by a mob, even as 14 people, including the family that owned it, took refuge inside. In February 2006, the trial court convicted nine of the 21 accused and sentenced them to life imprisonment, and acquitted eight others.

The Bombay High Court later acquitted five of the nine persons who were previously convicted, but upheld the life imprisonment of four others.

4. Bilkis Bano Case

Nineteen-year-old Bilkis Bano was, along with her family, escaping a murderous mob on a truck when she was gang-raped. Bilkis was five months pregnant at the time. Fourteen members of her family were killed, including her two-year-old daughter and mother. Bilkis fought the case for 15 years, and in May 2017, the Bombay High Court upheld the life imprisonment sentence of the 11 accused.

5. Avdhootnagar Case

On 17 March 2002, a group of Muslim men went back to their homes under police protection to collect luggage for the relief camps in which their families were taking shelter in. While loading the trucks at night, a group of around 5,000 persons started attacking them. Most of them managed to escape, but two men on a motorcycle were chased and killed with swords.