2002 Gujarat Riots: Clean Chit Given to PM Modi Challenged by Zakia Jafri in SC

Sibal said, “Someone has to ask why was curfew not declared when godhra administration did it?” Bar & Bench reported.

He also highlighted that the death of the kar sevaks were used to create communal tension and that the police did not take care of law and order.

Moreover, Sibal asserted, “Dead bodies were handed over to Jayant Patel of VHP, a non-government person. Bodies and property can only be handed over to the relative. The commission headed by Justice Krishna Iyer and Sawant looked at this.”

However, photographs were taken of the deceased to create an atmosphere of hatred and discontentment, which led to volatile and aggressive funeral processions, he said.