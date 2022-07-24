Rupee Risks Further Decline to 82 Against US Dollar in Near Term: Experts

Crisil expects the rupee to be under pressure in the near term and the rupee-dollar exchange rate will remain volatile with depreciation bias in the near-term due to widening of the trade deficit, FPI outflows, and strengthening of the US dollar index owing to rate hikes by the US Fed and safe-haven demand for the dollar amid geopolitical risks.

"However, the pressure may ease towards the end of the fiscal, as crude oil prices are expected to come down, and the Fed slows its rate hike spree. Hence, we expect the exchange rate to settle to 78/USD by March 2023, compared with 76.2/USD in March 2022, with a lot of volatility thrown in between now and then," Crisil principal economist Dipti Deshpande said.

Trade deficit ballooned to a record $26.18 billion in June due to costlier imports of crude oil, coal and gold. The deficit widened to $70.80 billion in April-June this fiscal.

Last week, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank has no particular level of the rupee in mind, but it would like to ensure its orderly evolution and emphasised zero tolerance for volatile and bumpy movements of INR against dollar.

The Governor had also indicated that the central bank would use forex reserves when required to deal with currency volatility.

Das said,