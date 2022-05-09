Rupee Hits All-Time Low of 77.42 per Dollar Amid Crude Oil Price Hike

The Indian rupee fell past the 77 per dollar mark for the first time in early trade on Monday, 9 May, weighed down by elevated crude oil prices and a widening trade deficit.

The rupee touched an all-time low at 77.42 per dollar, down 52 paise from its previous close.

Foreign exchange reserves have plunged by around $45 billion from its all-time high of $642 billion in September 2021. As per the data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last week, the country’s forex reserves fell to $598 billion for the week ended 29 April, reported Business Standard.