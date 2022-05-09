Rupee Hits All-Time Low of 77.42 per Dollar Amid Crude Oil Price Hike

As per the data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last week, the country’s forex reserves fell to $598 billion for the week ended 29 April.
The Indian rupee fell past the 77 per dollar mark for the first time in early trade on Monday, 9 May, weighed down by elevated crude oil prices and a widening trade deficit.
The rupee touched an all-time low at 77.42 per dollar, down 52 paise from its previous close.
Foreign exchange reserves have plunged by around $45 billion from its all-time high of $642 billion in September 2021. As per the data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last week, the country’s forex reserves fell to $598 billion for the week ended 29 April, reported Business Standard.
The dollar index, which measures the value of the US dollar against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.35% higher at 104.02, tracking rising United States yields and fears about higher interest rates, reported PTI.
The Indian rupee has slumped 55 paise and closed at 76.90 against the US dollar on Friday, 6 May.
