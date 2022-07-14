Indian Rupee Briefly Touches Rs 80 Mark Against Dollar

The Indian rupee on Thursday, 14 July, briefly touched Rs 80 mark against the US dollar.

The rupee settled at a new record low of 79.90 against the US dollar on Thursday, after declining by 9 paisa. The fall was recorded due to a firm US dollar in overseas markets and capital outflows.

However, as per forex dealers, the decline in crude oil prices in the international markets restricted the rupee losses.

The rupee had appreciated 7 paise to 79.74 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday morning as a positive trend in domestic equities supported the local unit.