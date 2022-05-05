RBI Hikes Repo Rate, CRR: What Brought It On? How Will It Impact the Economy?

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday, 4 May, announced an increase in the policy repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.40 percent, as per the decision taken by Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

Further, the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) was also raised by 50 basis points to 4.50 percent, effective from 21 May.

"Consequently, the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate stands adjusted to 4.15 percent and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate to 4.65 percent," the RBI had said in a statement.