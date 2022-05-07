India Forex Reserves Drop Below USD 600 Billion After 8 Weeks of Decline

A variety of global factors have played a role in the decline of India's forex reserves, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Since 24 February, Indian forex reserves lost USD 34 billion or about 5.4 percent, according to NDTV.

Global supply chain issues and increases in commodity prices, including those caused by the war in Ukraine, have caused serious inflation in countries around the world, causing central banks to take measures to address the problem.

This for instance led to the US Federal Reserve hiking rates by 50 bps, the highest increase in two decades – which has strengthened the dollar even as other currencies like the INR have depreciated.

According to Business Standard, the RBI has been taking aggressive measures to prevent a bloodbath in the foreign exchange markets, selling dollars via public sector banks and thereby causing the decline in forex reserves.

"The RBI has been using reserves as ammunition to arrest rupee fall,” Abhiskek Goenka, founder and CEO, IFA Global told the newspaper.

Forex reserves are made up of four components: