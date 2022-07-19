Rupee Falls to All-Time Low of 80.05 Against US Dollar

The rupee on Tuesday, 19 July, fell 7 paise to an all-time low of 80.05 against the US dollar in early trade.

On Monday, the rupee declined to the low level of 80 against the US dollar in intra-day spot trading, before ending the session 16 paise lower at 79.98 amid a surge in crude oil prices and unrelenting foreign fund outflows.

Indian rupee has declined by about 25 percent since 31 December 2014, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.