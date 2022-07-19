Rupee Falls to All-Time Low of 80.05 Against US Dollar

The rupee on Tuesday, 19 July, fell 7 paise to an all-time low of 80.05 against the US dollar in early trade.
(Photo: iStock)
On Monday, the rupee declined to the low level of 80 against the US dollar in intra-day spot trading, before ending the session 16 paise lower at 79.98 amid a surge in crude oil prices and unrelenting foreign fund outflows.
Indian rupee has declined by about 25 percent since 31 December 2014, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.
Global factors such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, soaring crude oil prices and tightening of global financial conditions are the major reasons for the weakening of the Indian rupee against the US dollar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.
Currencies such as the British pound, the Japanese yen and the euro have weakened more than the Indian rupee against the US dollar and, therefore, the Indian rupee has strengthened against these currencies in 2022, she said.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)