Explained: India's Retail Inflation, Its Upswing & What the RBI Has Said

According to government data released on Thursday, 12 May, India's consumer price index (CPI)-based retail inflation climbed to an eight-year high of 7.79 percent in April.

The rise was largely driven by climbing fuel and food prices. The previous recorded high in retail inflation was 8.33 percent in May 2014.

In March 2022, the figure was 6.95 percent – making April 2022 the fourth consecutive month in which the figure stayed well above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper tolerance limit of 6 percent.

Last week, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), in an attempt to inhibit the surge in inflation, had taken a decision to increase the policy repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.40 percent.