Was There a Rajinikanth Brand of Politics? Here are 10 Hints

Fans of actor Rajinikanth carried out a rally in Chennai on Sunday, demanding that the superstar should join politics as earlier promised. Over 1,000 people took part in the protest, although Rajini Makkal Mandram's top leadership warned members against taking part in any kind of demonstration.

The rally at Valluvar Kottam comes despite the actor making it clear on Tuesday, 29 December, that he will not launch his political party as scheduled on account of his poor health.

In a letter posted on Twitter on 11 January, the actor reiterated that he cannot enter politics and requested that his fans to not hold such demonstrations.