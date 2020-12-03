OPS Welcomes Rajini’s Entry Into Politics, Says Alliance Possible

After Tamil superstar Rajinikanth announced that an “extremely necessary” political change in the southern state had caused him to form a new party by January 2021, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader O Panneerselvam said that politics was the art of the impossible and that his party would not shy away from an alliance with the superstar’s party.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Panneerselvam also added that he welcomed Rajinikanth’s decision to formally enter politics.