OPS Welcomes Rajini’s Entry Into Politics, Says Alliance Possible

After Tamil superstar Rajinikanth announced that an “extremely necessary” political change in the southern state had caused him to form a new party by January 2021, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader O Panneerselvam said that politics was the art of the impossible and that his party would not shy away from an alliance with the superstar’s party.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Panneerselvam also added that he welcomed Rajinikanth’s decision to formally enter politics.
In the 2016 Assembly election, the AIADMK, under the leadership of its late chief J Jayalalithaa had won 135 seats, followed by the late M Karunanidhi-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).
While AIADMK became the first party since 1989 to win two successive elections and form the government, it was shaken by a massive leadership crisis and a bitter power struggle between the OPS and Sasikala faction, following the death of J Jayalalitha on 5 December 2016.
Meanwhile, the DMK’s A raja said that Rajinikanth’s formal entry into politics would erode and dilute the party’s vote back at any cost, reported ANI.
Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Rajinikanth said: “I never go back on the promises I make. Political change is necessary. It is the need of the hour. If it is not done now, it will be never done. For this, I urge people to stand by me. Together we will bring change.”
He further said that a political change is imminent and urged the people to stand by him.
He further announced that Gandhi Makkal Iyakkam leader Tamilaruvi Manian has been appointed as supervisor.
Published: undefined