If She Wins: How Rajini Once Caused Jayalalithaa a Crushing Defeat

In 1996, as Jayalalithaa inched towards the end of her first term as chief minister, the public was reportedly very angry following an “ostentatious display of wealth” at her foster son Sudhakaran’s wedding in Chennai.

According to TNM, allegations against Jayalalithaa of corruption and amassing of wealth were also doing the rounds.

In 1991, Jayalalithaa had come to power along with the Congress party, but that alliance hit rocky roads soon enough. Union Minister of State for Commerce P Chidambaram led the corruption campaign against Jayalalithaa’s AIADMK government, and other Congress leader like even opposed the alliance.

However, Congress President PV Narasimha Rao reportedly felt that an alliance with the pro-LTTE leaning DMK would hurt the Congress’ prospects. Thus, Narasimha Rao revived the Congress-AIADMK alliance.