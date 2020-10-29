Rajini Rethinking Political Entry? Says Will Decide Way Ahead Soon

‘Rajinikanth is quitting politics?’ -- The headline flashed in a few news portals on Thursday, 29 October, morning.



Wait. When did he join politics? The last we heard was Petta, a few cryptic tweets and a number of press conferences announcing the idea of him entering politics. Sources close to the actor told The Quint that he is not doing well and the risk of exposure during the coronavirus pandemic has made the situation very fragile. “We want our Thalaivar to remain healthy and happy. Whether he enters politics or not is not our main concern now. Anyway work is going on by the fans and cadre based on his ideologies,” a source said.

On the other hand, the source of this entire story was a note purportedly authored by the actor that has been doing the rounds. In it, the star has allegedly cited the coronavirus pandemic, his old age, health condition and uncertainty over the availability of a vaccine as reasons for his decision to quit his political journey. To put an end to rumours, the actor took to Twitter to issue a clarification.

“The leaked letter is not mine but the information on my health and doctors’ advice is true. I shall discuss with Rajini Makkal Mandram and shall announce my political stand at an appropriate time.” Rajinikanth tweeted

Buying More Time to Step into the Ring?

Rajini has been dropping hints about his political aspirations since the 1990s, which were only made it official on 31 December 2017. He had said: “I will enter politics and launch a party to serve the people of Tamil Nadu as the (political) system in Tamil Nadu has been ruined.” Sparking speculation of an alliance with the BJP, he had added, “My politics would be a spiritual politics, treating all as equals,” and as a precursor to the formation of a political party, the actor’s fan clubs had been converted into the Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM).



In 1991, however, his punch line, ‘Even God cannot save Tamil Nadu’ if the AIADMK comes back to power in 1991, resulted in the party’s humiliating defeat, with it winning just four Assembly seats out of 234, which further led to Jayalalithaa herself losing. In the aftermath, Karunanidhi expressed his gratitude to the icon saying that he had blessed the DMK-TMC alliance.

Will Rajinikanth Enter Politics?

Neither did Rajinikanth take the plunge for the 2019 Parliamentary elections, nor did for the rural local body polls the same year. He claimed that his party was going to be ready for the upcoming Assembly Elections in 2021. However, with the polls just months away, there has been no official word from the actor. A source said that a statement is expected from the actor before Diwali.



A few other sources said that the BJP, which is the ruling party at the Centre, was trying to hold talks with the actor regarding the future of his political journey.



I ask, where is the future when it never started in the first place?