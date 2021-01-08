Will Kamal Haasan’s Torch Light up TN in 2021 as the Third Front?

Actor Kamal Haasan stayed away from contesting in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls but in 2021 the actor-turned-politician is expected to make his debut in politics.

Kamal has acted in over 200 films and became even more popular as the host of Bigg Boss. Since as a child actor in Kalathur Kannamma (1960), to absolute brilliant movies like Apoorva Sahodirargal, Michael Madana Kamarajan, Hey Ram and Thevar Magan -- well, that is just the tip of the iceberg -- the actor has created a niche for himself as the ‘intellectual hero.’

His entry into politics came at a time when there is a void in the state with the absence of veteran leaders like Jayalalithaa and Karunanidhi.

Kamal Haasan has always stated that Makkal Needhi Maiam could emerge as an inevitable ‘third factor’ in Tamil Nadu politics. The Quint analyses to understand what the party stands for, their ideology and the prospects of creating a dent in the vote share.