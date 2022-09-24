PFI Protests: More Than 60 People in Pune Booked for Unlawful Assembly

The Pune police, on Saturday, 24 September booked 60 people linked to the Popular Front of India (PFI) on charges of unlawful assembly and wrongful restraint for blocking roads during their protest on Friday.
The police also said that they have taken cognisance of the slogans raised during the protest on Friday and is investigating all slogans raised in the protest.
PFI supporters had held demonstrations against nationwide raids by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the arrest of its leaders on terrorism charges.
Officials added that the police briefly detained 42 people, who were released later at night after being issued warning notices. They said that in the early hours of Saturday, more than 60 people were booked at Pune’s Bundgarden police station.
Bundgarden police station in-charge Senior inspector Pratap Mankar said:
The NIA and the ED, in coordination with state agencies, had launched nationwide raids against the PFI on Thursday, in connection to a probe into terrorism and terror-funding charges.
The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had also launched a statewide crackdown and conducted raids at 12 locations, arresting 20 people linked to the PFI, including two from Pune.
PFI State President CP Mohammed Basheer, National Chairman OMA Salam, National Secretary Nasaruddin Elamaram, and former Chairman E Abubacker were among the most prominent persons to be arrested.
Further, journalist and National Confederation of Human Rights Organisations (NCHRO) General Secretary Professor P Koya was also arrested by the agencies from Kerala.
In Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad and Nanded, four offences were registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups), 121A (Conspiring to commit certain offences against the State) and sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
