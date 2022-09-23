PFI To Hold 'Dawn-to-Dusk' Hartal Across Kerala Today To Protest Against Raids

Police attempt to detain Popular Front of India and Social Democratic Party of India workers during a protest against raids by the National Investigation Agency in Karnataka's Hubballi on Thursday, 22 September.
(Photo: PTI)
The top brass of the Popular Front of India (PFI) has called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal on Friday, 23 September, a day after 93 locations linked to it were searched across 15 states, in what officials described as the "largest-ever investigation process till date."
(This story will be updated with more details.)
