PFI To Hold 'Dawn-to-Dusk' Hartal Across Kerala Today To Protest Against Raids

Central agencies like the NIA and the ED raided 93 locations linked to the PFI across 15 states on Thursday.
The Quint
South India News
Police attempt to detain Popular Front of India and Social Democratic Party of India workers during a protest against raids by the National Investigation Agency in Karnataka's Hubballi on Thursday, 22 September. 

(Photo: PTI)

The top brass of the Popular Front of India (PFI) has called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal on Friday, 23 September, a day after 93 locations linked to it were searched across 15 states, in what officials described as the "largest-ever investigation process till date."

(This story will be updated with more details.)

