UP Election Results: 3 Officials Removed for Flouting EVM, Ballot Paper Rules

After two ballot papers used in Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) were recovered from the lekhpal at the counting site in Sant Kabir Nagar, at least three senior officials were removed by the Election Commission in Uttar Pradesh.

The two ballot papers were recovered from a record keeper inside the counting site located at HRPG college, as per the allegations. The district magistrate of Sant Kabir Nagar told media channels that the unused ballot papers had remained behind due to a mistake. An FIR has been registered in the matter.

The lands records officer Nagendra Singh has been suspended with immediate effect and a committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of ADM (J) to investigate the matter.

This comes a day after Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav alleged EVM tampering in Varanasi, following which the Election Commission (EC) suspended Varanasi Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Nalini Kant Singh. The EC has ordered his dismissal from all election work.