Mohali Police Arrest Two Associates of Gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar

Two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gangs have been arrested by Mohali Police.
(Photo Courtesy: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
Punjab's Mohali Police and Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) arrested on Tuesday, 14 June, two associates of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Canada-based Goldy Brar, officials said.
A complaint has been filed against them at the Balongi Police Station under sections 25 (7) and 8 of the Arms Act, 1959.
Manpreet Singh, alias Manna, was recently detained in connection with the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala.
Soni stated that the Mohali Police, in coordination with the Anti-Gangster Task Force, initiated an operation after receiving a tip. Gagandeep and Gurpreet were apprehended with rifles and ammunition while on their way to deliver a shipment of firearms.
He also stated that further investigation is underway.
The Punjab Police has sought a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Brar, or Satinder Singh, who had claimed responsibility for the murder of the Punjabi singer. Brar is currently hiding in Canada.
Meanwhile, the state police, on Tuesday, submitted an application in Delhi's Patiala House Court to interrogate gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently behind bars.
Singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on 29 May by unidentified men near Jawaharke village in Punjab's Mansa district.
The incident had taken place one day after the state government had cut down on the singer's security cover. According to news reports, the autopsy suggested that the body had 25 bullet wounds.
Harkamal Ranu, one of the eight sharpshooters who had allegedly opened fire, was arrested from Bathinda by Punjab Police on 10 June. Meanwhile, at least eight others have been arrested for providing logistical support, conducting recce, and harbouring the shooters.
(With inputs from The Tribune.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)