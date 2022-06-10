Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Case: Harkamal Ranu, One of the Sharpshooters, Arrested

Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on 29 May.
One of the sharpshooters responsible for the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala has been arrested.

Harkamal Ranu, one of the eight sharpshooters who allegedly opened fire on Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, has been arrested by Punjab police on Friday, 10 June.

Ranu, who belongs to Bathinda, has been apprehended by the police, says his family.

