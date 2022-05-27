Memorial of 1971 War Martyrs Moved From India Gate to National War Memorial

The armed forces in a ceremony on Friday, 27 May, moved the symbol of the fallen soldier, an inverted rifle ad helmet, from India Gate to the National War Memorial. The same was installed at the Param Yodha Sthal, amidst busts of Param Air Chakra awardees, completing the integration of the Memorial of Fallen Soldiers of the 1971 war with the National War Memorial.

The ceremony takes place almost four months since the Amar Jawan Jyoti was “merged” with the flame of the National War Memorial, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2019, a few hundred metres away.

The ceremony, led by the Chief of Integrated Defense Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC) Air Marshal BR Krishna, who ordered a final salute was attended by equivalent Adjutant Generals (AGs) from the tri-services.