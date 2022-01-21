Amar Jawan Jyoti: BJP Says 'Merged, Not Put Out'; Others Claim ‘Memory Erasure'

The 'eternal' flame of the Amar Jawan Jyoti, which has been burning for 50 years, will be put out and merged with the flame at the National War Memorial on Friday, 21 January, reported news agency ANI, quoting an Indian Army official.

Established by the British government on 10 February 1921, the India Gate memorial was built in memory of the British Indian Army soldiers who lost their lives between 1914 and 1921.