Bipin Rawat’s Successor: Mystery Again Over CDS Post Ignored by India Since '70s

The speculation that General MM Naravane would assume charge as India’s second Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) a day after laying down office as the Army Chief on 30 April has been belied. India still does not have a CDS after the tragic death of General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash in December last year. The post has remained vacant for over four months, thereby begging the question: what’s the importance of this office in the larger matrix of India’s higher defence management?

When the creation of the post of a CDS was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2019, it was heralded as a major step. General Rawat took charge on 1 January 2020 after demitting office as the Army Chief in December-end, 2019. However, his three-year tenure was cut short tragically, and many seemingly radical initiatives that were embarked upon remain the equivalent of “work in progress”.