Rahul's Jibe at Centre With a Picture of Amar Jawan Jyoti in Republic Day Tweet

As the nation celebrated its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday, 26 January, wishes from scores of Indian political leaders and the world poured in.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, too, took to Twitter to wish the nation: "In 1950, the nation took the first step of faith in the right direction. I salute that step in the direction of truth and equality. Happy Republic Day! Jai Hind!"

However, Gandhi shared the message with an image of the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate, which is being seen as a veiled jibe at the Centre that recently faced criticism for 'merging' the 'eternal' flame with the torch at the National War Memorial.

The flame, which has been burning for 50 years, was extinguished and merged on 21 January.