Statue of Subhash Chandra Bose to be Installed at India Gate: PM Modi

Two days ahead of legendary freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that a granite statue of the icon will be installed at India Gate in New Delhi.

"Till the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place," Modi wrote on Twitter on Friday, 21 January, attaching a photograph with his tweet.