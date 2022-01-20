Amar Jawan Jyoti Flame To Be Merged With National War Memorial
In the run-up to the Republic Day, the Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at India Gate will be extinguished and merged with the flame at the National War Memorial on Friday, 21 January, reported ANI.
"The Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at India Gate will be extinguished and merged with the flame at the National War Memorial on Friday in a ceremony," reported ANI, quoting an Indian Army official.
According to the report, the ceremony will be presided by the Integrated Defence Staff chief Air Marshal Balabhadra Radha Krishna.
Established by the British government on 10 February 1921, the India Gate memorial was built in the memory of British Indian Army soldiers who lost their lives between 1914 and 1921. Over 90,000 soldiers had died in the World War I and in the Third Anglo-Afghan War.
The Amar Jawan Jyoti flame, however, was included in the memorial post the 1971 India-Pakistan war in which 93,000 Pakistani troops had surrendered.
The flame will now be merged with the Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at the National War Memorial, which was established in January 2019.
Since 1972, it is customary for the President of India, Prime Minister, and the three service chiefs and others to place a wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti flame and pay homage to the dead. The memorial has names of all the Indian defence personnel, who lost their lives during defence operations from 1947-48 war.
