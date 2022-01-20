Amar Jawan Jyoti Flame To Be Merged With National War Memorial

In the run-up to the Republic Day, the Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at India Gate will be extinguished and merged with the flame at the National War Memorial on Friday, 21 January, reported ANI.

"The Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at India Gate will be extinguished and merged with the flame at the National War Memorial on Friday in a ceremony," reported ANI, quoting an Indian Army official.

According to the report, the ceremony will be presided by the Integrated Defence Staff chief Air Marshal Balabhadra Radha Krishna.

Established by the British government on 10 February 1921, the India Gate memorial was built in the memory of British Indian Army soldiers who lost their lives between 1914 and 1921. Over 90,000 soldiers had died in the World War I and in the Third Anglo-Afghan War.