Media Adopted ‘Casteist Agenda’ to Harm BSP’s Chances in UP Poll: Mayawati

On Friday, Mayawati had said it was the media had falsely projected the BSP as the "B team of the BJP" which in turn drove away Muslims and anti-BJP voters from it.

“This decision by the Muslims harmed the BSP because the party’s supporters among the upper castes, backwards and other communities were made to fear that the 'jungle raj' will return to UP again if the SP is elected to power. That is why these communities went to the BJP,” she said.

She said that results were opposed to the party’s expectations and emphasised that the party will come back to power.

Adityanath won his maiden Assembly election from Gorakhpur Urban constituency by over 1,00,500 votes. He was up against Samajwadi Party's Sabhawati Shukla, Bahujan Samaj Party's Khwaja Shamsuddin, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan, and Congress' Chetna Pandey.

For the first time in 37 years, a party has been able to retain power in Uttar Pradesh after completing a full term.