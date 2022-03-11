Poll Results: BJP Should Learn To Digest Success, Says Sena's Sanjay Raut

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning four out of five states in the 2022 Assembly elections, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, the Shiv Sena on Thursday, 10 March, commented that the BJP should learn to digest success, attributing its performance in the Assembly polls to good election management.

On its unsatisfactory performance in Goa, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh, the Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut expressed that the party garnered less votes than NOTA (none of the above) because Shiv Sena fell "short of the notes" that the BJP used.