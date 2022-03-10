'UP Voted for BJP's Model of Nationalism, Progress, Governance': Yogi Adityanath
He said that the people of UP rose above the politics of caste, family and religion to bring the BJP to power.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, 10 March, thanked the public and party workers in his speech after a landslide victory in the Assembly elections.
"Everyone had their eyes on UP, since it is the most populous state in the country. I am thankful to the people for making us win with an overwhelming majority," he said.
He added that 25 crore people of UP voted for "BJP's model of nationalism, progress and good governance."
Adityanath won his maiden Assembly election from Gorakhpur Urban constituency by over 100500 votes. He was up against Samajwadi Party's Sabhawati Shukla, Bahujan Samaj Party's Khwaja Shamsuddin, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan, and Congress' Chetna Pandey.
'People Rejected Misinformation Campaign'
Yogi, in his address, said that people had rejected the "misinformation that was being peddled for the past three-four days" and voted overwhelmingly for the BJP.
He said that the people of UP rose above the politics of caste, family and religion to bring the BJP to power.
"For the first time, seven phases of the elections and counting have gone peacefully. It sets a great precedent," he said, "When we were fighting COVID, they (Opposition) were conspiring against us."
"I would like to thank the Election Commission as well. This victory is a win for PM Modi’s policies and people trust PM Modi and have granted another chance to serve better," he added.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.