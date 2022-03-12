Assembly Polls 2022: Unpacking BJP's Wins in UP, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scoreboard for the latest round of assembly election shows that the saffron remains a formidable force in Indian politics.

Barring Punjab, where AAP decimated the ruling Congress, the BJP regained a second term in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

Especially in Uttar Pradesh, the incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath made history as the first chief minister in decades to return to power in the state after a five year term and for the BJP, it is the first time a party has come back to power in Uttar Pradesh since the mind-80’s.

In our last episode, we unpacked what led to AAP’s stunning victory in Punjab. In today’s episode, we will take a close look at the BJP’s success in this election and the main takeaways from each of the victories.

Joining me for this is Aditya Menon, The Quint's Political Editor and Himanshi Dahiya, The Quint's correspondent who has been covering Goa, Punjab and UP.