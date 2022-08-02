Khargone Violence Accused Arrested: Here’s What We Know So Far

Three months after the communal violence that broke out during a Ram Navami procession in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone city, the state police on Sunday, 31 July, arrested 30-year-old Sameerullah Khan, son of Nasrullah Khan, on the charges of being the ‘mastermind’ behind the violence.

Khan, carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 on him, was arrested from the Khaltaka-Balasamud area near Khargone-Dhar district border based on specific inputs.

Khan's mother Tahira Bi won the councillor's elections from ward 16 in the recently held local body elections, sources said.